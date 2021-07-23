Logo
Zynga Certified as a 2021 Great Place to Work in the U.S.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Zynga+Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, has been named a Great+Place+to+Work® in the U.S., as reflected by a survey of current employees. The global authority on workplace culture found that 95% of Zynga employees said the company is a great place to work, mirroring Zynga’s focus on company culture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005076/en/

Zynga-GPTW_%281%29.jpg

Zynga Certified as a 2021 Great Place to Work in the U.S. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are excited to be a Great Place to Work-Certified company. Over the last few years, Zynga has shown tremendous growth in employee engagement,” said Jeff Ryan, Chief People Officer at Zynga. “This prestigious certification is the result of our focus on culture, great teamwork and collaboration across our U.S. studios.”

Zynga supports employees by providing benefits and assistance covering a wide range of areas. Recognizing the importance of family, Zynga assists working parents with generous paid parental leave as well as additional family planning benefits. To help employees share their passions, Zynga supports a number of employee resource groups – such as Women At Zynga (WAZ), zPRIDE, Zynga’s Asian and Pacific Islander group (ZAPI), Black Zynga Union (BZU), and Amigoz, among others. Additionally, in keeping with its commitment to pay equity, Zynga completes regular global pay equity audits and was one of the inaugural companies to sign the California Pay Equity Pledge in 2019.

Zynga makes company culture a top priority and continues to foster an inclusive culture for employees to perform their best work, especially during these unprecedented times. When conditions surrounding the pandemic required employees to work from home to encourage health and safety, Zynga quickly developed a comprehensive support program for employees and their families. The program includes on-demand access to mental health care, virtual fitness classes, ergonomic assessments, child care options and paid leave for COVID-19-related circumstances. The company also provided relief payments to assist employees with expenses related to working remotely while offices are closed.

In 2020, Zynga launched a+%2425+million+social+impact+fund for educational and charitable purposes over the next five years. Its mission is to invest in areas to increase diversity, equity and inclusion within Zynga and the games industry.

Learn more about Zynga’s Great Place to Work certification at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greatplacetowork.com%2Fcertified-company%2F1289229

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga+blog.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210723005076r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005076/en/

