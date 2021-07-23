ISG to Publish Study on Manufacturing Technology Providers

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of technology services geared to the manufacturing industry, including makers of connected cars and semiconductors.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Manufacturing Industry Services, scheduled to be released in November. The report will track and analyze provider offerings around several elements of manufacturing, from the intricacies of 3D simulation to shop floor robotics.

The new report covers manufacturing technology providers that lean heavily on automation, said Christian Decker, partner, ISG Smart Manufacturing. “Many of these service providers have been working extensively on shopfloor transformation and integrated product development,” he said. “They are bringing together electrical, electronic, mechanical, embedded and software components with conventional mechanical, electronics and electrical engineering.”

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

All ISG Provider Lens evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 manufacturing technology service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the manufacturing technology space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

Smart Product Engineering – On/Off-Highway Mobility, assessing the capabilities of engineering and R&D service providers and system integrators in systems engineering, including hardware, software and embedded systems in such segments as small series manufacturing, tests and simulations. The mobility smart product engineering process starts after prototype development that covers every aspect of industry-scale manufacturing engineering, including niche techniques such as additive manufacturing for passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles and two wheelers. Considerable focus is on the seamless integration of electronics, sensor technology and software systems.

Smart Product Engineering – High Tech/Semiconductor, analyzing the engineering and R&D capabilities of service providers in mainstream semiconductor manufacturing processes and across front-end-of-the-line and backend-of-the-line subprocesses ― from creation of transistors to the formation of interconnects within a device. A provider’s expertise is measured based on its design engineering prowess and its quality assurance capabilities. Major functions include ensuring compatibility in interconnects and small wiring schemes in devices, which contribute to resistance-capacitance delay in semiconductor chips.

Digital Factory Services and Solutions, considering service providers and system integrators capable of automating shopfloor functions across the entire ecosystem of digital manufacturing, including implementation of supply chain systems, product development and launch. An area of focus is the analysis of the impact of technologies in such areas as remote monitoring of the production line, the IoT, the cloud, augmented reality and virtual reality. Overall, this quadrant analyzes the attributes of providers empowering organizations to transform into the digital world and accelerate digital strategies.

Mobility Security Solutions, includes all aspects of solutions and services to protect connected cars and connected aircraft, including passenger jets, commercial vehicles, and on- and off-highway vehicles, against cyberattacks. This quadrant also analyzes the capabilities of solution providers to address the challenges of integrating full connectivity into advanced moving platforms with new and ultra-fast communication networks, fast data-based systems and high-performance computing. Providers with secure-by-design software and hardware development capabilities and those catering to a cross section of customers, such as car manufacturers, fleet operators and aftermarket connectivity providers, have a competitive edge over others.

OT Security Solutions, analyzing the security solutions offered by a solution provider to monitor operational technology systems, including Modbus, Profibus, ethernet traffic and proprietary traffic. These solutions protect OT components such as PLC, human-machine interface, SCADA software, physical equipment, machine control systems, and remote industrial software that are not connected to the external world.

The report will cover the global manufacturing services market and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analyst Avimanyu Basu will serve as lead author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as manufacturing technology providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005061/en/