Insight Earns Two Microsoft Awards for Solutions Empowering the Modern Workplace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Insight Earns Two Microsoft Awards for Solutions Empowering the Modern Workplace

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named as Microsoft’s worldwide 2021 M365 & Surface Solution Selling Partner of the Year and winner of the 2021 Microsoft U.S. Partner Award in Modernizing Applications.

“Today, our clients need to ensure productivity and leverage their data across environments that are more diverse than ever,” said Joyce Mullen, president, Insight North America. “As one of Microsoft’s largest+global+providers of hardware, software and cloud solutions, we’ve devoted numerous services capabilities and powerful technical resources to modern workplace solutions designed around Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure is a preferred choice for clients seeking modern cloud-first strategies. These awards represent our continued investment in top solutions moving the needle forward on better business outcomes made for a digital-first+world.”

As one of Microsoft’s top selling partners of Microsoft 365 and Surface solutions, Insight delivers strategies creating productive, flexible and secure workplaces – empowering+workers no matter if they’re in the office, working from home or on the move. Leading with managed services and consulting expertise, Insight helps clients create competitive advantage through a modern workplace concept consisting of modern+devices (Surface), Managed+Security (Microsoft 365), and mobile+device+management (Windows Autopilot and Microsoft Intune).

In being named the U.S. winner for Modernizing Applications, Insight provides industry leadership in application+innovation, modern+cloud+architecture, customer impact, solution deployment and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft Azure technologies. Insight holds four Microsoft Advanced Specializations, including Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure and Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure. Revenue in services-led Azure usage is on pace for more than 150% growth this year.

During the all-digital Microsoft Inspire global partner event, held July 14-15, Insight also won two Microsoft+Worldwide+Partner+of+the+Year+Awards for Azure Migration and Solution Assessments. Overall, Insight has earned the following recognitions in 2021 from Microsoft:

  • Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner of the Year for Azure+Security+Deployment, and finalist for Microsoft Security Go To Market and Microsoft 365 Security Deployment partner of the year awards
  • Microsoft Canada 2021 Impact+Award winners in these categories:
    • National Large Solution Provider for achieving impactful growth in Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider program, Azure-consumed revenue, and Microsoft Teams active usage
    • Co-sell Impact Award for driving revenue growth within the Microsoft Partner Network
    • Tech Intensity for building a culture of continuous technical learning and driving new Microsoft certifications
  • Microsoft France Modern Work Partner of the Year for excellence in delivering workforce agility by driving deployment and full adoption of Microsoft 365 solutions like Microsoft Teams, particularly during the pandemic

“We are passionate about helping our clients find cost-effective, simpler ways to adapt to change while keeping their workforce needs top of mind,” said Megan Amdahl, Insight senior vice president of operations and partner alliances. “We work closely with Microsoft to build compelling solutions and services capabilities with the muscle to deliver real value as our clients transform amid unprecedented and disruptive times. Our focus is on helping them free up resources and eliminate unnecessary costs as they align IT to their business goals along every step of that journey.”

Insight’s team of more than 2,000 Microsoft-focused services and technical professionals includes more than 300 Microsoft sales specialists and 150+ dedicated managed services professionals. Globally, Insight maintains 17 Microsoft Gold competencies spanning security, application development and integration, cloud business applications, data analytics, cloud platform management, workload migration, and workforce mobility optimization.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000+ teammates help clients innovate and elevate their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210723005025r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005025/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment