NortonLifeLock to Deliver Security Enhanced, Always-Connected PCs with Lenovo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NortonLifeLock to Deliver Security Enhanced, Always-Connected PCs with Lenovo

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

NortonLifeLock announced today that the Norton Security Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app will be pre-installed on select new Lenovo laptop PCs.

Expanding its collaboration of more than two decades, NortonLifeLock will help protect Lenovo’s always-on, always-connected laptops, including the Yoga%26trade%3B+5G (known as Lenovo Flex 5G in the US), IdeaPad%26trade%3B+5G+and+IdeaPad+4G+LTE, bringing a trusted level of security to consumers.

“We’re thrilled to expand our work with a forward-thinking brand like Lenovo that has truly opened the door to 5G-connected laptops,” said Robert Clarkson, chief commercial officer of NortonLifeLock. “Through our collaboration, we’re able to secure the next generation of technology and further protect consumers’ digital lives.”

According to 5G+Americas, there were 225 million 5G subscriptions recorded as of December 2020, indicating that the adoption of 5G has moved forward at a pace four times faster than 4G. With the rapid adoption of 5G technology, it increases the need for reliable, efficient and robust security in these devices.

Last+year, Lenovo paved the way for 5G-connected laptops with the introduction of the innovative Yoga 5G. Now, with the release of the mainstream IdeaPad 5G and IdeaPad 4G LTE models earlier this year, Lenovo expands consumers' options and access to the freedom of all-day, anywhere connectivity.

Key features of the Norton Security UWP app include browser protection that helps protect personal information from hackers and online scams, a secure VPN to help block malicious network threats and unwanted ad tracking, and Dark Web Monitoring, which notifies users when their personal information is found on dark web marketplaces, where cybercriminals buy and sell stolen information.

Additional details and key features on the Norton Security UWP app include:

  • Browser Protection: Helps protect the device and personal information from online scams, fraudulent websites and malicious links that install ransomware, trojans and other cyberthreats.
  • Connection Integrity: Detects and notifies when the device is connected to a compromised Wi-Fi network, or when malicious traffic is detected.
  • Secure VPN: Uses bank-grade encryption to help protect the privacy of browsing activity and data sent over the Internet.
  • Password Manager: Easily create, store, and manage passwords, credit card information and other credentials online – safely and securely.
  • App Insight: Automatically scans Microsoft Store apps for suspicious activities and online privacy leaks.
  • Dark Web Monitoring: Notifies when personal information is found on the dark web, including email addresses, passwords, credit card numbers, gamer tags, and more.

Lenovo laptops pre-installed with the Norton Security UWPi are available now in select markets.ii

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

LENOVO, YOGA and IDEAPAD are trademarks of Lenovo. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

i Access and activation of the Norton Security UWP requires subscription. Prices may vary by geography.

ii On-shelf dates may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210723005080r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005080/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment