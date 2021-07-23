Fighting Infectious Diseases on the African Continent

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fighting Infectious Diseases on the African Continent

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

The African continent carries a disproportionately high share of the global infectious disease burden. The extraordinary scientific progress made during the COVID-19 pandemic gives hope in addressing a range of life-threatening infectious diseases. The kENUP Foundation has been working with the World Health Organization, the Africa CDC, the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, BioNTech, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on sustainable solutions to infectious disease challenges on the continent.

For a significant update on this work, the kENUP Foundation invites the public and media representatives to

Fighting Infectious Diseases – Focus on Africa

on

July 26th, 16:00-17:30 CEST

Speakers will include:

  • Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General WHO, and Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa
  • Dr John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control
  • Prof Dr Uğur Şahin and Dr Özlem Türeci, Co-Founders BioNTech SE
  • Dr Ursula von der Leyen, President European Commission
  • Dr Werner Hoyer, President European Investment Bank
  • Mark Suzman, CEO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The event will be live-streamed via kENUP’s website: https://www.kenup.eu/events and on some partners’ digital channels. Media outlets have the permission to stream the event. Interpretation will be available for this event. Choices will include Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese.

Journalists will have the opportunity to participate in a media Q&A session during the latter part of the event. Interested journalists can join using the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/95583613249?pwd=TXRrYWtSYkZ4Qno2M1RPci9PTzFkdz09

Passcode: 170662


ti?nf=MTAwMDUxNzgxMSM0MDA5ODY5MzAjMjAwMDk4NQ==
f146a9d1-3ec4-4ac5-adef-d1a2a584e9f1
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment