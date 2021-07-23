Logo
Youdao Responds to Media Reports

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 23, 2021

BEIJING, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today noted that it was reported in the press that the PRC regulators were expected to publish new rules and regulations that are intended to, among other things, tighten the regulation over after-school tutoring services. As of the date of this press release, the Company has not received any official notification of the new rules and regulations reported in the press. The Company will closely monitor regulatory developments in the PRC education industry.

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN52959&sd=2021-07-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youdao-responds-to-media-reports-301340220.html

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN52959&Transmission_Id=202107230915PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN52959&DateId=20210723
