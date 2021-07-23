New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 7 Interviews for This Weeks' TV Broadcast, Sunday, July 25, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces its TV airing of this weeks’, Sunday, July 25, 2021, broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour show, 10-11AM ET.



New to The Street’s 203rd production of its TV show features 7 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Greene Concepts, Inc.’s (OTCPink: INKW) interview with Mr. Lenny Greene, CEO & President

2). Rritual Superfoods, Inc. ( RRSFF, Financial) interview with David Kerbel, CEO

3). Ehave, Inc.’s (OTCPink:EHVVF) interview with Benjamin Kaplan, Chairman & CEO

4). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

5). Cryptocurrency – RooCoin’s ($RO O ) interview with Mr. Ashley Ward, Founder.

6). Seeker’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd ) internet privacy segment with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

7). Smokefree Innotec, Inc.’s (OTCPink:SFIO) interview with Mr. Jeths D. Lacson, CEO

Greene Concepts, Inc.’s (OTCPink:INKW) Lenny Greene, CEO & President, talks to New To The Street TV about their Company’s North Carolina, Appalachian Mountains, artesian bottle water business. Mr. Greene talks about the continuation of its growth and consumer recognition of its “BE WATER” bottle water brand.

New to The Street TV welcomes David Kerbel, CEO of Rritual Superfoods, Inc. ( RRSFF, Financial), who provides viewers with information about the Company’s superfoods and their unique health benefits. He talks to the audience about the RRSFF’s wellness brands, Lion's Mane Focus, Reishi Relax, and Chaga Immune .

This week’s broadcast interviews Mr. Benjamin Kaplan, CEO and Chairman at Ehave, Inc. (OTCPink:EHVVF), who talks about the Company’s unique health care blockchain technology. Benjamin explains the strategies involved at EHVVF, creating partnerships and technologies which leverages the Company in becoming a leader in compiling data around mental illnesses and leading to the understanding of PTSD, stress, depression and other medical alternatives.

Appearing again on New to The Street TV, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Alian Ghiai gives even more information to this week’s viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sekur® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

RooCoin’s ($ROO) Founder, Mr. Ashley Ward, talks to New to The Street about the upcoming launch of the RooCoin’s exchange. He explains to the televised audience the technology and application available at RooCoin, its cross-chain exchange, wallet applications, NFT marketplace uses, and social network platforms. Further, Ashley passionately tells about “WHY” RooCoin is a charity-oriented token that supports community efforts and causes across the Earth.

Again this week, New to The Street airs a whole segment dedicated to internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alan Ghiai, who gives more specifics about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd ) . He explains in full details about Sekur’s® encryption of all of their subscribers’ communication, Sekur® does not collect or sell data and how Sekur® utilizes Swiss Privacy Laws.

Mr. Jeths D. Lacson, CEO at Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCPink:SFIO) arrives on this week’s show giving viewers the opportunity to understand the Company recent real-estate dealings in New Zealand. Mr. Lacson provides details about the operational structure and vertical integrated businesses that operate in franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, technology and software development.

About Green Concepts, Inc. (OTCPink:INKW):

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCPink:INKW) is a publicly traded Company with its main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina. The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility. The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER, to support total body health and wellness - https://greeneconcepts.com/ and https://www.bewaterbeyou.com/ ; Twitter: @GreeneConcepts

ABOUT Rritual Superfoods, Inc.

Rritual Superfoods, Inc. ( RRSFF, Financial) is a plant-based consumer wellness brand based out of Vancouver, B.C., dedicated to creating simple, pure, yet effective plant-based health products that are mindfully designed to also facilitate the practice of daily self-care, so that the health of the whole body, mind & spirit is supported. Backed by a leading team of scientists, doctors, nutritionists, and experts across the wellness space, Rritual has entered the market with their flagship collection of certified organic Mushroom and Adaptogen Elixir Mix powders, offering products in the top three need-state health categories: Lion's Mane Focus, Reishi Relax, and Chaga Immune - https://rritual.com/

About Ehave, Inc. (OTCPink:EHVVF):

Ehave, Inc. (OTCPink:EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Its primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. The main product is the “Ehave Telemetry Portal” which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The “Ehave Infinity Portal” offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools- https://www.ehave.com .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur Send email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About Cryptocurrency RooCoin ($ROO):

RooCoin ($ROO) Is a ‘charity-oriented’ token that's helping to support community causes across the world. It will change the direction of crypto philanthropy; it will become more transparent and ‘ethical’. RooCoin builds an entire eco-system, not only to give RooCoin longevity but to continue its community work for many years to come. $ROO Products include Cross-chain Decentralised Exchange, Wallet Application, NFT Marketplace, Social Network Platform and Community Charity Voting Application. RooCoin is introducing ROO, a new cryptocurrency (BEP-20 Token) and smart contract ecosystem, and wants to inspire individuals to embrace change, realize their potential, to support, develop and influence each other which will create positive ‘community-based’ decision making. Initially, all token transactions will incur a 1% transaction fee which is automatically sent to a safe charity wallet. Once RooCoin’s platforms are live, the 1% transaction fee on trading RooCoin will be switched off forever! Charity funds will then continue to be generated by taxing the transaction fees from RooCoin’s broad product range – https://roocoin.com

About Smokefree Innotec, Inc (OTCPink:SFIO):

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCPink:SFIO) is an Asset Management Company and is a conglomerate of several companies with five strategic business divisions, namely: franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, as well as technology and software development - all of which currently have a strong presence in New Zealand and Australia. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Agrokings, Inc, owns and operates of Epiphany Cafe Franchise Group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee Co., A+ Electrical and Accord Investment Group.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

