Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $896,750 of Shares

CEO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric J. Jr. Lindberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of GO on 07/21/2021 at an average price of $35.87 a share. The total sale was $896,750.
