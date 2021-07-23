SMI Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

- New Purchases: VTIP, KRE,
- Added Positions: EFA, VNQ, BSV, IWD, SPHB, IWN, IVV, IJS, SPY, VXF, BND,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, IWR, VEU, VV, BSCM, BSCL, CWI, VOO, SPMD,
- Sold Out: ARKK, IVOL, DBC,
These are the top 5 holdings of SMI Advisory Services, LLC
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 369,037 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 470,249 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 574,397 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 130,754 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,508 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.06%. The holding were 574,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 181,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24.
