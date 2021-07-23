Delta Capital Management Llc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc

- New Purchases: DD, OAS, WEN, IPG,
- Added Positions: NVDA, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PG, HD, NSRGY, MDT, MU, SONY, VZ, DAR, ORCL, VRP, PFF, JNJ, IRM, DLR, TER, GSPD.PFD, MSPA.PFD, FPF, BLL,
For the details of DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,267 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.18%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 52,374 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,025 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,285 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 21,490 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 35,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 276.37%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.
