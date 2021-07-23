Delta Capital Management Llc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Delta Capital Management Llc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York City, NY, based Investment company Delta Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, The Wendy's Co, The Interpublic Group of Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Delta Capital Management Llc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,267 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.18%
  2. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 52,374 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,025 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  4. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,285 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  5. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 21,490 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 35,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 276.37%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider