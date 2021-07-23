Delta Capital Management Llc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc

New Purchases: DD, OAS, WEN, IPG,

New York City, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, The Wendy's Co, The Interpublic Group of Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Delta Capital Management Llc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,267 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.18% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 52,374 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,025 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,285 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 21,490 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 35,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 276.37%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.