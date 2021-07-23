Capital City Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Capital City Bank Group Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Truist Financial Corp

New Purchases: BND, VTI, MUB, DOL, SYK, DEM, CAT, CMCSA,

Investment company Capital City Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, sells Capital City Bank Group Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Truist Financial Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Campbell Soup Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital City Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Capital City Trust Co owns 121 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 703,647 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,530 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,438 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 83,312 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 10,143 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index. The purchase prices were between $46.77 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $49.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $260.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.62%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $402.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Capital City Trust Co reduced to a holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc by 43.69%. The sale prices were between $24.9 and $27.19, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Capital City Trust Co still held 175,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co reduced to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 60.32%. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $298.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Capital City Trust Co still held 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 22.49%. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Capital City Trust Co still held 22,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 26.68%. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Capital City Trust Co still held 2,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital City Trust Co reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 21.5%. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Capital City Trust Co still held 920 shares as of 2021-06-30.