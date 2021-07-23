Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Lowe's Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Applied Materials Inc

- New Purchases: IBM, LB, MA, NLOK, AOS, EXR, EMN, MCD, AAP, OPEN, TSN, JCI, WHR, UPST, DOV, OGN, DQ, LYFT, SNOW, ABNB,
- Added Positions: LOW, BMY, UNH, HD, V, JNJ, ORCL, MO, GS, SNA, MMM, ABC, ACN, COST, OTIS, SJM, SEE, PEP, PM, HCA, AZO, LH, ANTM, HPQ, GPC, TXN, HSY, DASH, LII, EL, CSCO, INTU, LKQ, MS, SEDG, JAZZ, WMT, PG, EXPD, EMR, DDOG, UGI, DE, ABBV, URI, DGX, GIS, RHI, ZTS, NWSA, GILD, AVY, VIPS, CVS, ETSY, OKTA, TROW, DOCU, CTXS, ADBE, IT, MDLZ, ORLY, KR, MOH, DPZ, K, KMB, DG, BBY, RJF, ZBRA, MHK, NKE, CHD, CL, BLI, ATVI, IP, CHRW, JKHY, DISCA, QRVO, HRL, FICO, W, LEN, MASI, DHI, MKC, WAT, WM, CHKP, TRMB, PH, CLX,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, AMAT, LLY, MRK, CARR, AVGO, AMZN, TMO, VEEV, MNST, DHR, RMD, NDAQ, ENPH, SNPS, DVA, FFIV, BIIB, POOL, TER, WU, BLK, GNRC, FBHS, EPAM, CDW, MSI, JNPR,
- Sold Out: VZ, AWK, STX, STLD, NEM, SYF, VTRS, AMD, ANSS, TTWO, LMND, MBT, CCK, XLNX, PKI, LULU, CPB, BKI, BF.B, UHAL,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,189 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 972,836 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 1,355,555 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 851,621 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 722,364 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 406,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 420,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $389.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.748200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 441,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 145,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 68,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $200.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 771,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,797,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,680,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 67.03%. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $225.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 207,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in 3M Co by 76.76%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 212,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 341.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $121.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 200,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 72.89%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Railway Pension Investments Ltd still held 206,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.
