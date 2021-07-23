Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Lowe's Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Applied Materials Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Lowe's Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Railway Pension Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, International Business Machines Corp, L Brands Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Applied Materials Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Railway Pension Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Railway Pension Investments Ltd owns 230 stocks with a total value of $12 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/railway+pension+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Railway Pension Investments Ltd
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,189 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 972,836 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 1,355,555 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 851,621 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 722,364 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 406,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 420,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $389.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.748200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 441,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 145,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 68,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $200.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 771,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,797,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,680,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 67.03%. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $225.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 207,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in 3M Co by 76.76%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 212,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 341.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $121.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 200,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 72.89%. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Railway Pension Investments Ltd still held 206,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Railway Pension Investments Ltd. Also check out:

1. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Railway Pension Investments Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider