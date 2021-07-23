Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, TCF Financial Corp

New Purchases: SHYG, PFF, ISTB, HBAN, NZF, MUB, BA, LLY, ENB, LHX, IBM, TGT, FLRN, FNCL, QLD, XLF,

Lakeland, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, TCF Financial Corp, Viatris Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. As of 2021Q2, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 567,803 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,444,143 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 164,318 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,493 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,698 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.860100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 1,444,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 880,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.073200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 6073.44%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $382.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 56,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 894.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.348900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 355,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 496.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.359900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 39.01%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $485.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.