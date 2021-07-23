Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, TCF Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, TCF Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lakeland, FL, based Investment company Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, TCF Financial Corp, Viatris Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. As of 2021Q2, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+chas+p+%26+associates+pa+cpas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 567,803 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  2. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,444,143 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 164,318 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,493 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,698 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.860100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 1,444,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 880,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.073200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 6073.44%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $382.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 56,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 894.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.348900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 355,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 496.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.359900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 39.01%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $485.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS. Also check out:

1. SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITH CHAS P & ASSOCIATES PA CPAS keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider