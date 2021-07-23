Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Zai Lab, Farfetch, NIO Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Yalla Group, Kansas City Southern

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Zai Lab, Farfetch, NIO Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Yalla Group, Kansas City Southern

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quaero Capital S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Zai Lab, Farfetch, NIO Inc, I-MAB, Waste Management Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Yalla Group, Kansas City Southern, Canadian Pacific Railway, HeadHunter Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quaero Capital S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quaero+capital+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quaero Capital S.A.
  1. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 77,439 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58%
  2. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 50,522 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio.
  3. Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 226,392 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  4. Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 123,381 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
  5. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 120,690 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 20,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 64,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 59,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 14,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $82.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 22,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: I-MAB (IMAB)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in I-MAB by 57.06%. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 76,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 125,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cree Inc (CREE)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Cree Inc by 98.58%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 20,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 77.77%. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Sold Out: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Sold Out: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quaero Capital S.A.. Also check out:

1. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quaero Capital S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quaero Capital S.A. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider