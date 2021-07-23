Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Zai Lab, Farfetch, NIO Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Yalla Group, Kansas City Southern

- New Purchases: ZLAB, FTCH, NIO, WM, FSLR, SQM, NSC, OMAB, TRMD,
- Added Positions: IMAB, FUTU, QFIN, CREE, ALB, AWK, SE, SEDG, RUN, NEE, AMRC, ITRI, HASI, TPIC,
- Reduced Positions: AQN, BEPC, CSIQ, TMUS,
- Sold Out: BILI, YALA, KSU, CP, HHR, YSG, ARRY, ACTC, VIOT,
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 77,439 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 50,522 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio.
- Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 226,392 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 123,381 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 120,690 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 20,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 64,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 59,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 14,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $82.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 22,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: I-MAB (IMAB)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in I-MAB by 57.06%. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 76,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 125,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cree Inc (CREE)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Cree Inc by 98.58%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 20,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 77.77%. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.Sold Out: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $20.3.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42.
