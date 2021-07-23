Logo
TrueWealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Schwab Intermediate-T

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TrueWealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TrueWealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truewealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TrueWealth Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 408,627 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 315,527 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.39%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 180,808 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,141 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 92,415 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40%
New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 294,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.771300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 81,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 60,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 27,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $253.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 44.14%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $182.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.931000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.



