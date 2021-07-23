Braun Stacey Associates Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, Accenture PLC, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Qualcomm Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

- New Purchases: TNL, ON, IBM, UBER, INMD, 4LRA, GTLS, MDLZ, ALT, TROW, XLK,
- Added Positions: NVDA, ACN, WDC, DECK, AAPL, KLIC, VRT, COF, ZBH, CVS, GM, DAL, LLY, HST, AL, DIS, BURL, TWNK, NEE, XOM, CRNC, AXP, MMM, IWD, ITW, EMR, DRI, CMI,
- Reduced Positions: TTD, PCRX, NUE, CME, CTAS, CHGG, NKE, UNP, CZR, APPS, XPO, LRCX, XEL, NXPI, MU, NOW, DE, CAT, SBUX, AEE, BX, AME, VOO, ZBRA, VZ, TMO, TGT, J, DHR, DHI, COST, BMY, ANTM, RSP, SPY,
- Sold Out: WD5A, QCOM, IAC, RXT, CYRX, TTWO, HLF, ALXN, T, TXN, ROK, UPS, ABT,
For the details of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/braun+stacey+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 449,851 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 883,707 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,538 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 697,343 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.65%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,128 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 420,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 380,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 97,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.178300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 273,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 143,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 82,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 296.57%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 805,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 5493.14%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $316.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 78,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 59.36%. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 240,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $177.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18.Sold Out: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment