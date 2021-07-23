Braun Stacey Associates Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, Accenture PLC, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Qualcomm Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

New Purchases: TNL, ON, IBM, UBER, INMD, 4LRA, GTLS, MDLZ, ALT, TROW, XLK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, Accenture PLC, ON Semiconductor Corp, International Business Machines Corp, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Qualcomm Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Rackspace Technology Inc, CryoPort Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Braun Stacey Associates Inc owns 132 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 449,851 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 883,707 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,538 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 697,343 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,128 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 420,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 380,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 97,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.178300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 273,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 143,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 82,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 296.57%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 805,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 5493.14%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $316.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 78,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 59.36%. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 240,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 43,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $177.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.