Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Select Dividend ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Select Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Cboe Global Markets Inc, ConocoPhillips, The Hershey Co, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aberdeen+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,068 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,049 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 10,222 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 10,239 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.46%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 16,920 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $240.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $178.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3652.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider