Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Select Dividend ETF

- New Purchases: LLY, CBOE, COP, HSY, NVDA, RIO, CARR, EMR, REGN, TMO,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, FB, XLV, SBUX, VZ, V, CAT, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MRNA, GOOG, HD, PYPL,
- Sold Out: VIG, VSS, DVY, SDY, VXUS, SPY, EFA, EEMV, IAU, MDY, IVV, NEA, IJH, IJR, CLGX, SCHD, IWM, IBB, VWO, IWD, EEM, EWZ, IEV, SCHG, EPP, VEU, SCHX, SCHV, SCHB, SCHA, RWR, IYH, SCHF, IYE,
For the details of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aberdeen+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,068 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,049 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 10,222 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 10,239 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.46%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 16,920 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $240.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $178.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3652.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
