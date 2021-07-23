Foundry Partners, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Simon Property Group Inc, Oil States International Inc, Sells W.P. Carey Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, First Midwest Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: COP, SPG, OIS, MDP, CNC, ERF, CAL, MD, AVT, XPER, EAF, DCOM, FRST, APR, PSTL, LSEA, IEC, INSE, BMTX, SGEN, HUBS, ZS, DOCU, FIVN, ULTA, TRMB, RAD, LII, EL, DVN, DHR, BMRN,
- Added Positions: TSEM, JNJ, PRIM, NFG, VIAC, CWH, UCTT, PPL, MGP, NRZ, LZB, APLE, DHI, TGT, ALL, GSL, KRA, CAT, BK, TSN, MU, SPTN, CSIQ, KIRK, NGD, AUY, APEI, INSW, BMY, MYE, PVG, AMP, BW, TSLA, V, AOS, OUT, OGS, FB, EPRT, ALEX, ABBV, HD, AMZN, AAPL, ARTNA, CDNS, CDE, COHU, EW, EA, FNLC, LULU, ICE, MSFT, OTTR, PDCO, SNA, SBUX, UNH, DK,
- Reduced Positions: FMBI, EOG, MTZ, OSK, JBL, ORCL, PBCT, STLD, TPC, SLB, GOOGL, HPQ, SEM, MO, GS, IDT, LYB, AGCO, JCI, UHS, IGT, LRCX, MAA, ANTM, RDS.B, KBR, PDM, SHYF, TECH, UFPI, CUBI, ARCB, GPI, COWN, ENS, GCO, SCVL, STRL, ECOM, BDN, GOOD, ONTO, BBSI, BSET, BZH, CRAI, CNTY, CMTL, CVLG, PFC, ORN, INBK, AOSL, HMST, ASB, CMCO, CNO, AGM, FISI, HAFC, IMAX, IBCP, JPM, KELYA, LBAI, NSSC, NWPX, PEBO, RRGB, BSRR, UTL, WASH, WLL, GLDD, HCI, SGH, SIC, AXTI, AMG, BHB, AX, CECE, C, CULP, EME, EVC, FNB, THFF, BANC, FVE, FULT, GHM, HWC, HBNC, LAZ, LXP, MHO, MTG, NVEC, ZEUS, SPOK, UMPQ, UNM, VZ, VSH, WNC, WSBF, WTFC, SMBK, MG, VPG, HTBI, EGRX, KE, UNVR, PLYM, BRY, ALTG, MMM, AES, AMN, ADTN, AEIS, AB, AXL, AEO, APH, BOCH, BECN, CSGS, CVS, CBT, CMC, CPSI, CTG, CNX, STZ, CR, CW, DRH, DHT, EXP, EQT, TGNA, GHL, HRB, HNGR, HT, HFC, HOFT, KBH, KMT, KRG, KLIC, MDT, MTX, MUR, NGS, EPM, NBN, NUS, ONB, PCTI, PKG, PPC, PRU, NXGN, RDN, RBC, SAFM, SANM, SWIR, SILC, SWK, TKR, USAP, WAFD, WSBC, WGO, WWW, WOR, SPB, ZBH, HAYN, ESSA, DAL, ROIC, AGI, HBMD, HI, DAN, TBNK, LEA, PCRX, ALSN, SAIC, ALLY, HRTG, CTRE, DNOW, IRMD, VSTO, METC, VNTR, LBC, BWB, NVT, AVA, BANR, BHE, BIG, CRS, WIRE, FISV, CASH, MPAA, OII, PAAS, SIMO, TTI, UEIC, WERN, WCC, POR, DHX, RILY, SUPN, BLMN, ZTS, BCC, CCS, FBK, AVYA, ILPT,
- Sold Out: WPC, XEC, MLHR, PCH, BBY, MIK, PNFP, MRO, 7H80, CTRN, GMRE, GLT, SCSC, MTRX, IDA, ALE, CVI, HESM, ANIK, DECK, MMS, NTRA, WAL, TXRH, CHDN, ATRC, BOOT, PENN, VRNS, NEOG, MPWR, SITE, NEO, NOVT, SYNA, AXON, LMAT, SLAB, GNRC, ROLL, EXPO, HELE, EGP, ACCD, BRKS, PFGC, IIVI, EYE, PLUG, UPWK, AAON, ONEM, SPT, VAC, QTS, BL, HQY, BLD, WK, NVRO, EBS, MRCY, CDNA, HSKA, MLAB, OMCL, OSTK, BCPC, LHCG, RGEN, POWI, CYRX, LPSN, DOMO, WING, PHR, VIAV, SLP, TREX, PLOW, TWOU, GAN, ACIW, NDLS, QTRX, LSCC, FOE, BPMC, ARWR, ALKS, ITCI, MODN, CMI, PFE, AMED,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 339,604 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 286,307 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.95%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,992 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 105,229 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 502,758 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 444,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $124.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 170,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oil States International Inc (OIS)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Oil States International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,092,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 327,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 192,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enerplus Corp (ERF)
Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,876,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 2375.16%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 512,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 286,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 335.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 407,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in National Fuel Gas Co by 97.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 357,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 202.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 281,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 384,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.Sold Out: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21.Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.Sold Out: (MIK)
Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.
