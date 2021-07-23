Logo
Foundry Partners, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Simon Property Group Inc, Oil States International Inc, Sells W.P. Carey Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, First Midwest Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Foundry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Simon Property Group Inc, Oil States International Inc, Tower Semiconductor, Meredith Corp, sells W.P. Carey Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Herman Miller Inc, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 366 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foundry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foundry Partners, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 339,604 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 286,307 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.95%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,992 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 105,229 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 502,758 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 444,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $124.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 170,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oil States International Inc (OIS)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Oil States International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,092,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 327,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 192,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $7.49, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,876,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 2375.16%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 512,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 286,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 335.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 407,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in National Fuel Gas Co by 97.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 357,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 202.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 281,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 384,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.

Sold Out: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Foundry Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Foundry Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foundry Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foundry Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foundry Partners, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider