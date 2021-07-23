Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, ContextLogic Inc, VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Microsoft Corp

For the details of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windmill+hill+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX) - 1,015,958 shares, 57.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.1%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 844,600 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio.
- Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 21,300 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,107 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,874 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $58.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 96,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 356,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)
Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd.
