Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, ContextLogic Inc, VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, ContextLogic Inc, VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Snowflake Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windmill+hill+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX) - 1,015,958 shares, 57.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.1% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 844,600 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 21,300 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,107 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,874 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $58.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 96,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 356,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.