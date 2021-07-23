Logo
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Miami, FL, based Investment company EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Seagen Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Masimo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.. As of 2021Q2, EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $515 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/efg+asset+management+%28americas%29+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,760 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  2. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 57,678 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 97,638 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  4. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 32,558 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,233 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $445.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 9,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $74 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $81.46. The stock is now traded at around $88.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $152.45, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: argenx SE (ARGX)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in argenx SE. The purchase prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1. The stock is now traded at around $314.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 102.89%. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $142.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xencor Inc (XNCR)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Xencor Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $34.33 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $82.78 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $84.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $23.39.

Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.. Also check out:

1. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. keeps buying
