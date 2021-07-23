New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys Trupanion Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, ONEOK Inc, Sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

For the details of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+jersey+better+educational+savings+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,026 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,464 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 786 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 536 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,755 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $112.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.681900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78.
