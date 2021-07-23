New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys Trupanion Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, ONEOK Inc, Sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TRUP, UPS, OKE, IBM, TJX,

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Trupanion Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, ONEOK Inc, International Business Machines Corp, TJX Inc, sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. As of 2021Q2, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 96 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+jersey+better+educational+savings+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,026 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,464 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 786 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 536 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,755 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $112.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.681900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78.