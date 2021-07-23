Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: NTNX, CFLT, NARI, NTRA, HWM, S, S, QRVO, DAR, MRVI, MRVL, SUSC, SUSB, IBND, VNQ, AA, ARNC, CVNA, AQUA, MMQ, IFRX, TWLO, Z, PLNT, ASND, SNR, W, WMS, RCUS, 6S3, TBIO, BE, FULC, ALLY, WMG, LTRN, FUSN, DM, IBRX, OGN, REET, VGT, XLU, GPS, NLS, MSI, MHK, MLM, LMT, LYV, LB, HUM, HSBC, PNC, ORAN, EFX, DPZ, XRAY, VALE, CE, BBVA, AMP, SRPT, BRCN, ABB, NRZ, BFAM, FANG, REGI, HII, KMI, ATNM, KL, JD, AG, HBM, WW, VMC, UL, UAL, TSM, WPM, SLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, McDonald's Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Hologic Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. As of 2021Q2, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich owns 791 stocks with a total value of $15.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,203,082 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 305,473 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 173,867 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.16% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,392,307 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,263,164 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 526,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 380,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $115.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 149,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 181,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 160,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $192.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.359900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,392,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $305.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 962,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,411,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 136.51%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $243.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 426,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 741.11%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 576,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,378,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Inhibrx Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25.