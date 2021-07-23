Logo
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, McDonald's Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Hologic Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. As of 2021Q2, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich owns 791 stocks with a total value of $15.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+julius+baer+%26+co.+ltd%2C+zurich/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,203,082 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 305,473 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 173,867 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.16%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,392,307 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.20%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,263,164 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 526,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 380,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $115.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 149,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 181,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 160,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $192.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.359900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,392,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $305.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 962,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,411,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 136.51%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $243.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 426,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 741.11%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 576,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,378,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

Sold Out: Inhibrx Inc (INBX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Inhibrx Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $27.52, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

Sold Out: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich. Also check out:

1. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich keeps buying
