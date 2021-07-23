Logo
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Trenton, NJ, based Investment company State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E (Current Portfolio) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E. As of 2021Q2, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E owns 4 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+new+jersey+common+pension+fund+e/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 28,737,860 shares, 96.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  2. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 427,134 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 53,407 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 15,919 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 427,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 53,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $184.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E. Also check out:

1. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E's Undervalued Stocks
2. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E's Top Growth Companies, and
3. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
