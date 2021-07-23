State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc

For the details of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+new+jersey+common+pension+fund+e/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 28,737,860 shares, 96.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 427,134 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 53,407 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 15,919 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 427,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 53,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $184.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E.
