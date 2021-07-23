State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc

New Purchases: OPEN, DELL, DASH,

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E. As of 2021Q2, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E owns 4 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 28,737,860 shares, 96.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 427,134 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 53,407 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 15,919 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. New Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 427,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 53,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $184.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.