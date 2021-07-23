EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells American Homes 4 Rent, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Equinix Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, American Tower Corp, sells American Homes 4 Rent, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, QTS Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EII Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, EII Capital Management, Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EII Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eii+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 110,011 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 53,254 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 80,106 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Public Storage (PSA) - 19,658 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 27,523 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $825.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $135.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 65,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.289000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 97.96%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 161.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 175.65%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $334.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.86.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Saul Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $39.89 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $43.33.