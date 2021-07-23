EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells American Homes 4 Rent, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Sells American Homes 4 Rent, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company EII Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, American Tower Corp, sells American Homes 4 Rent, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, QTS Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EII Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, EII Capital Management, Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EII Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eii+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EII Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 110,011 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
  2. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 53,254 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
  3. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 80,106 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  4. Public Storage (PSA) - 19,658 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
  5. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 27,523 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $825.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $135.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 65,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.289000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iStar Inc (STARPI.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 97.96%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 161.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 175.65%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $334.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMHPD.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Sold Out: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Sold Out: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHOPE.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.86.

Sold Out: Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Saul Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $39.89 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $43.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of EII Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. EII Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EII Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EII Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EII Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider