ParkerVision Receives Second Favorable Markman Ruling in ParkerVision v. Intel

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas has concluded its claim construction, or Markman, hearings, in ParkerVision's second patent infringement action against Intel (Case no. 6:20-cv-00562). Based on the Court's rulings, which are expected to be adopted in a final order, the Court ruled in favor of ParkerVision's proposed constructions for the majority of the terms in dispute in the litigation.

Consistent with its standard practice, the Court issues preliminary rulings on the disputed claim constructions in advance of a Markman hearing. The Markman hearing is then held for the purpose of allowing the parties to present arguments with regard to any of the Court's rulings that they wish the Court to reconsider. The Court held two Markman hearings in this case, the first on June 24, 2021 and the second on July 22, 2021. Based on the Court's decisions at the hearings, the Court is expected to adopt all of the Court's preliminary rulings as its final construction of the disputed terms.

This represents the Company's second favorable Markman decision against Intel this year. In January 2021, the same Texas court issued a Markman order in the Company's first patent infringement case against Intel (Case no. 6:20-cv-00108). In both cases, ParkerVision alleges the unauthorized use of ParkerVision's patented technologies in Intel wireless products.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased with the court's claim construction ruling which ruled in favor of ParkerVision's proposed constructions for the vast majority of the terms construed in this case. This reinforces our belief that we will be able to prove to a jury that the asserted claims are both valid and infringed."

Mr. Parker continued, "Some of the patents in the two Intel actions were also asserted in an infringement action against Buffalo, Inc. of Japan that was recently resolved through a patent license and settlement agreement. We have additional actions pending against TCL, Hisense, Zyxel, and LG in the same venue where many of the same patents are asserted."

Markman orders are closely followed in patent cases because historically they often correlate to a jury's ultimate decision on patent infringement and validity.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed, developed, and patented proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

