Atlantic Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ACBI

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( ACBI) to SouthState Corporation is fair to Atlantic Capital shareholders. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock.



Halper Sadeh encourages Atlantic Capital shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Atlantic Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Atlantic Capital shareholders; (2) determine whether SouthState is underpaying for Atlantic Capital; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Atlantic Capital shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Atlantic Capital shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

