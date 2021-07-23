Cipherloc Appoints Heltzel Vice President of Business Development

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("Cipherloc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the appointment of John Heltzel as Vice President of Business Development.

"John is a proven business development leader with extensive experience in the encryption sector and has had success ramping early stage technologies to broad commercial adoption. He brings an excellent track record of sales and partnership success to Cipherloc as we take our quantum-resistant encryption engine to market," said David Chasteen, CEO. "We are advancing our existing partnerships to the acceptance phase across each major operating platform. We remain committed to achieving positive cash flow from operations with our available resources and look forward to John swiftly contributing to these efforts."

Heltzel is an operating executive with a track record in developing people, new businesses, markets, and executing corporate development strategies to achieve revenue and cashflow targets. He currently advises early-stage startups on building and executing sales, business development and product strategies. He previously served as Vice President of Business Development at NearbyNow, Director of Business Development at security and encryption leaders Zix Corporation and Entrust, Inc., and served in sales and product management roles at SkyTel Communications, Qualix Group and Silicon Graphics.

"I am very excited about leading the business development efforts at Cipherloc," said Heltzel. "David and team have built a world-class platform ready for CISO's and cybersecurity professionals to deploy into their existing networks and infrastructures. This is precisely the vision, team and time to lead the industry into quantum computing encryption, securing global networks worldwide for generations to come."

Since 2020, Cipherloc developed commercial applications of its technology by advancing a Software Development Kit ("SDK") for its Polymorphic Encryption Core. By doing so, potential customers can integrate and configure the PEC using the SDK. Cipherloc's technology now supports commercial application through three distinct products.

For data-in-motion applications, Cipherloc Sentinel allows a customer to build a post-quantum encryption solution into their product environment.

Cipherloc Armor employs the sentinel solution in a hardware appliance that can be deployed in front of any IT system and encrypts the traffic between paired Armor devices with little setup needed.

Cipherloc Shield addresses data-at-rest needs, securely encrypting data, using the PEC, that is placed on a hard drive or in a database for long term storage.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data and safeguard your privacy with the speed you need today and the agility you'll need tomorrow. Our patented Polymorphic Encryption technology provides a layer of security that is stronger, adaptable, and scalable across a variety of applications and systems. Learn more at www.cipherloc.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set forth in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

214-597-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cipherloc Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656753/Cipherloc-Appoints-Heltzel-Vice-President-of-Business-Development



