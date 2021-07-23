Logo
Mantaro Silver Corp. Announces Peruvian General Manager

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company" or "Mantaro") is pleased to introduce Dr. Jorge Masson Pazos as the Peruvian General Manager and Legal Counsel. Dr. Masson replaces Mr. Robert Zalles who was previously General Manager for Peru and Mr. Luis Saenz who provided advisory services. Mantaro wishes Mr. Zalles and Mr. Saenz success in their future venture endeavours.

Mantaro_Silver_Corp__Mantaro_Silver_Corp__Announces_Peruvian_Gen.jpg

Dr. Masson obtained his bachelor degree and the title of lawyer from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and completed post-graduate studies at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences, ESAN and Pacific University. Dr. Masson started his career as an attorney for a national airline, where he worked in the management and administration of civil law, corporate law, labour law, transport ,insurance law, aeronautical law and administrative law. This involved administration and assistance of a large number of judicial, civil, criminal, labor and constitutional processes.

Since 1990, Jorge has been one of the main partners in the Lima-based law firm "Estudio Navarro & Pazos Abogados" — where he primarily practices labour and Civil law. He also works in the areas of property, land, water and mining; constitutional and administrative law; and litigation and arbitration. Dr. Masson has represented national and transnational clients in a number of major cases.

Jorge has been legal representative of many prestigious national and international firms, and is the arbiter of payroll Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration of the Chamber of Commerce of Lima ,the Centre for Conflict Resolution of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, AMCHAM Arbitation Centre and the Agency State Procurement Supervisor (OSCE).

About Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA53085&sd=2021-07-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mantaro-silver-corp-announces-peruvian-general-manager-301340312.html

SOURCE Mantaro Silver Corp.

