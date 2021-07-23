Logo
Federal Jury in Dallas Finds Bard's IVC Blood Clot Filter Defective and Dangerous

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dallas trial marks fourth product defect verdict against Bard since May

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 23, 2021

DALLAS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth time since May, jurors in federal court have found that C.R. Bard's IVC blood clot filter is defective and responsible for injuries and complications. The latest verdict for trial lawyers at Dallas-based Martin Baughman brings combined monetary awards to more than $7 million.

"Four juries have now sent a crystal-clear message to Bard about these defective products," said Ben Martin, Martin Baughman trial lawyer. "We will continue trying these cases until Bard takes responsibility." 

Martin Baughman represents several hundred individuals who have suffered injuries and complications caused by Bard's line of IVC filters, which include the Recovery, G2, G2X, Eclipse, Meridian and Denali. The filters are inserted into a major vein, the inferior vena cava (IVC), to prevent blood clots from moving to the heart and lungs.    

The spider-shaped devices are known to tilt, perforate vein walls, and fracture, causing metal pieces to dislodge and migrate into internal organs and other structures in the body. In addition, there is no evidence that they are effective at preventing pulmonary emboli. Although the filters are marketed as being removable, testimony in trial underscored that removal is difficult or impossible, especially after breakage.  

At one time, Bard, a subsidiary of Becton, Dickinson and Company(NYSE: BDX), faced more than 8,000 similar lawsuits that were consolidated in multidistrict litigation in Phoenix. Martin Baughman and the firm's clients rejected a proposed settlement that was inadequate. Instead, the firm is moving forward with an aggressive schedule of individual trials across the U.S.    

In the Dallas case, jurors found that Bard's Recovery IVC filter caused serious medical complications when it fractured after being implanted. The verdict includes $386,250 in damages.

"Once again, jurors have heard the facts and agreed that these filters are dangerous," said trial lawyer Laura Baughman. "After recklessly marketing these products and placing profit over safety, it's time for Bard to acknowledge how risky they are." 

"We are very happy the jury held Bard accountable for Bard's misdeeds," said Charla Aldous of Aldous\Walker, Dallas, Texas, who tried the case with Mr. Martin in Dallas.

The case is Debra Branch v. C.R. Bard Inc.et al., case No. 3:19-cv-02130. The trial team included Mr. Martin, Ms. Aldous, Joshua Michaels and Emily Acosta of Martin Baughman, and Caleb Miller of Aldous\Walker. 

Martin Baughman attorneys have helped thousands of victims of accidents and injuries caused by catastrophic vehicular and trucking accidents, oil field explosions, medical and hospital negligence, medical device and pharmaceutical design defects, and personal injuries caused by negligence and gross negligence.  

Media Contact: 
Robert Tharp 
214-420-6011 
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA53094&sd=2021-07-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-jury-in-dallas-finds-bards-ivc-blood-clot-filter-defective-and-dangerous-301340316.html

SOURCE Martin Baughman

