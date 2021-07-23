Warren Buffett on How Good Managers Can Make or Break a Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Warren Buffett on How Good Managers Can Make or Break a Business

Thoughts from the guru's 1986 letter to investors

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Jul 23, 2021

Summary

  • Buffett gave several examples of good managers in his 1986 letter.
  • These managers all had one thing in common.
Article's Main Image

Today, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) is one of the world's largest conglomerates, with more than $700 billion of assets spread across different companies and industries. As the business has grown, its CEO, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), has increasingly distributed his responsibilities to other managers.

While this has almost certainly been a good decision, as having just one man in control of such a large business would be entirely irresponsible, it also means we learn much less from his annual letters.

Indeed, back in the 1970s and '80s, Buffett spent more time analyzing the companies he was buying and explaining why he was buying them in his annual shareholder correspondence.

This is why I think we can learn more from these early annual letters than from more recent ones. These early annual letters dig deeper into different topics and provide more analysis on the individual businesses, their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Buying great managers

In his 1986 letter to investors, Buffett used a great deal of space writing about why he liked to buy businesses with great managers.

At the beginning of the letter, the Oracle of Omaha wrote, "Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), our Vice Chairman, and I really have only two jobs." He went on to add that the first job is to "attract and keep outstanding managers to run our various operations."

Buffett continued to write that this was not hard, as all he had to do was stay out of their way:

"This hasn't been all that difficult. Usually the managers came with the companies we bought, having demonstrated their talents throughout careers that spanned a wide variety of business circumstances. They were managerial stars long before they knew us, and our main contribution has been to not get in their way. This approach seems elementary: if my job were to manage a golf team - and if Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer were willing to play for me - neither would get a lot of directives from me about how to swing."

The other job Buffett and Munger had to do was make sure they allocated capital efficiently, seeking out the best businesses with the highest return on capital and not overspending on these acquisitions.

Compared to finding the right managers, allocating capital is relatively easy. Good managers are few and far between, but Buffett has been able to find them over the years.

Indeed, in the CEO's 1986 letter, he took a look at some of his business stars of the time.

These stars were Stan Lipsey, manager of the Buffalo News and Murray Light, the editor, Rose Blumkin, the founder of the Nebraska Furniture Mart, Chuck Huggins, the long-time manager of See's, and Ralph Schey, manager of Scott Fetzer.

Reading through Buffett's comments on these managers, they all seem to have one thing in common: a relentless focus on the customer. Buffett wrote:

"Chuck [Huggins] rightfully measures his success by the satisfaction of our customers, and his attitude permeates the organization. Few major retailing companies have been able to sustain such a customer-oriented spirit, and we owe Chuck a great deal for keeping it alive and well at See's."

If one is looking for a single characteristic that can define a good manager or quality that can help a business stand out, this is it. Good customer service is at the core of all non-monopoly businesses. There are some great examples of this outside of Berkshire.

Amazon.com Inc. (

AMZN, Financial) is the best example. The company's relentless focus on keeping costs low and improving customer service has enabled it to take over the retail industry.

Another example is Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial). This consumer electronics business might not always have the customers' best interests in mind, but its commitment to improving and developing its products to make it the best it can be while streamlining the customer experience is the reason why it has grown to the size it has.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment