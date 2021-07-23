Piedmont Natural Gas purchases compressed natural gas fueling station in Greer, S.C.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Piedmont Natural Gas purchases compressed natural gas fueling station in Greer, S.C.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Facility is utility's 12th publicly accessible CNG fueling station; fourth in South Carolina.

-- Location offers convenient fueling option for CNG-powered vehicles traveling on Interstate 85.

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas today announced its purchase of a compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station in Greer, S.C., from St. Louis-based Spire CNG Inc. The facility is Piedmont's 12th CNG fueling station in the company's three-state service territory and its fourth in South Carolina.

Piedmont_Natural_Gas_Logo.jpg

Located at exit 60 off Interstate 85, near S.C. Highway 101, the station provides a convenient fueling stop for trucks, fleet vehicles and other vehicles that run on CNG. The station features six fast-fill fuel pumps, can accommodate Class 8 tractor-trailer trucks and is accessible 24/7.

"Compressed natural gas offers several advantages to traditional fuels, from fuel-cost savings to helping reduce vehicles' carbon footprints," said Philip Grigsby, senior vice president of ventures and business development at Piedmont Natural Gas. "This station is a great match for Piedmont's sustainability goals, and we're pleased to offer lower-cost, lower-emission CNG to more motorists driving along the I-85 corridor."

Thanks to the domestic abundance of natural gas, the price of CNG remains below that of conventional vehicle fuels. With savings over conventional fuels such as gasoline and diesel, business fleets and the trucking industry have found CNG to be a cost-effective fueling solution. Almost 50% of Piedmont's own utility fleet consists of CNG-powered or CNG-capable vehicles.

CNG also is a more environmentally friendly choice; natural gas vehicles are 90% cleaner than the federal Environmental Protection Agency's current NOx standard. CNG emits up to 21% fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than comparable gasoline and diesel vehicles. Many state and local governments also offer incentives to encourage the adoption of natural gas vehicles.

To learn more about Piedmont's network of CNG fueling stations, natural gas vehicles and their benefits, visit piedmontng.com/vehiclesandfueling.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Jason Wheatley, Piedmont Natural Gas
Phone: 877.348.3612
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL53170&sd=2021-07-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piedmont-natural-gas-purchases-compressed-natural-gas-fueling-station-in-greer-sc-301340327.html

SOURCE Piedmont Natural Gas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL53170&Transmission_Id=202107231201PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL53170&DateId=20210723
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment