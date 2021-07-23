Mayar Capital Ltd. Buys Vontier Corp, Discovery Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Evertec Inc, Toll Brothers Inc

- New Purchases: VNT, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: DISCK, EA,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, LH, UPS, JWN, GOOG, MA, MMM, V,
- Sold Out: EVTC, TOL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mayar Capital Ltd.
- Visa Inc (V) - 18,389 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 44,291 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 73,878 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 84,320 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 254,400 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
Mayar Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 181,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Mayar Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.631000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Mayar Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 289,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Evertec Inc (EVTC)
Mayar Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Evertec Inc. The sale prices were between $37.22 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.12.Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Mayar Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93.
