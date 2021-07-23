Archford Capital Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares J.P. Mor

New Purchases: KOMP, FNDF, GNR, PH, MRVL, JPST, IEMG, EQR, DD, DE, ETN, SBUX, GRMN, C, VUZI, DNMR, HPE, GE, EXPE, BP, IBMK, ICSH, XSOE, BHP, PENN, NTR, AEIS, FN, VTI, HOLX, MCK, NKE, IBMJ, RMD, RBLX, DM, ABNB, BLI, VICI, GTLS, PAA, ET,

Swansea, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC owns 276 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 64,306 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 107,538 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 93,812 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,218 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 159,586 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.66%

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.708500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 37,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 55,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.508900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 159,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 235.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 35,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 67,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 40.46%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.128100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.881900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 214.14%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.44.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.19%. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 33,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.36%. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 16,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 54.02%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $381.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 2,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 83.16%. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 1,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Cummins Inc by 61.47%. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $237.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 2,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 49.36%. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $530.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 2,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.