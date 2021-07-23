Logo
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares J.P. Mor

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Swansea, IL, based Investment company Archford Capital Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC owns 276 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Archford Capital Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archford+capital+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Archford Capital Strategies, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 64,306 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 107,538 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 93,812 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,218 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 159,586 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.66%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.708500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 37,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 55,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.508900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 159,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 235.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 35,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 67,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 40.46%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.128100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.881900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 214.14%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.

Sold Out: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.44.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.19%. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 33,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.36%. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $414.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 16,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 54.02%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $381.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 2,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 83.16%. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 1,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Cummins Inc by 61.47%. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $237.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 2,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 49.36%. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $530.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 2,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Archford Capital Strategies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Archford Capital Strategies, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider