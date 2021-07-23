Logo
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quattro Financial Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Microsoft Corp, Airbnb Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quattro Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Quattro Financial Advisors Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quattro+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 251,796 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 337,292 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.08%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 421,346 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 138,139 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 188,408 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.5%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.821000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 150,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 768.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.557100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 119,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3647.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $443.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $307.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $29.57 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
