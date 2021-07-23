Quattro Financial Advisors Llc Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: XSOE, ABNB, CRM, ARKK, DDD,
- Added Positions: EZU, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, SOXX, DOCU, WMT, ITUB, JD, XLP, IGR,
- Reduced Positions: MA, VCSH, GLD, AGG, HYG, VEA, MBB, WFC, BRK.B, XLK, TIP, EMB, MT, BAC, SHV, XLI, IEMG, XLY, ANGL, XLV, XLC, XLF, EFV, VTV, VALE, XLE, VEU, TDOC, SCZ, VSS, IBB, ILF, XHB, JPM, JETS, KWEB, EUFN, V, KO, ITA, C, EMQQ, DIS, AMT, VGSH, GDX, VNQ,
- Sold Out: GOVT, LVS, CVS, INDA, EPI, LQD,
These are the top 5 holdings of QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 251,796 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 337,292 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.08%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 421,346 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 138,139 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 188,408 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.5%
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.821000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 150,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 768.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.557100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 119,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3647.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $443.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $307.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $29.57 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.5.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC.
