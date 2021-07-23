Quattro Financial Advisors Llc Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: XSOE, ABNB, CRM, ARKK, DDD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Microsoft Corp, Airbnb Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quattro Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Quattro Financial Advisors Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 251,796 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 337,292 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.08% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 421,346 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 138,139 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 188,408 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.5%

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.821000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 150,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $121.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 768.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.557100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 119,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3647.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $443.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $307.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $29.57 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.