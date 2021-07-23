Cubic Asset Management, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Ferro Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cubic Asset Management, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Ferro Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Cubic Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc, Matson Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Ferro Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cubic Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cubic Asset Management, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cubic Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cubic+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cubic Asset Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,087 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,620 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 62,261 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 32,932 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  5. Allstate Corp (ALL) - 72,241 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
New Purchase: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Matson Inc (MATX)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.07 and $73.31, with an estimated average price of $65.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 458.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 94,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FireEye Inc by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.001600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cubic Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cubic Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cubic Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cubic Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cubic Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider