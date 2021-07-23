Cubic Asset Management, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Ferro Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: VIAC, SMP, MATX, DISCA, BP, BA, NDAQ, PAYX, JHG,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, MRK, T, FEYE, CMC, AMCR, VZ, IBM, VXUS, BMY, PRU, NYCB, EFA, EEM, MHO, BAC, ARCC, AINV, ADS, NYMX, KO, KN, IWV, RSP, TIP, AKAM,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, MSFT, FDX, ABT, CI, CMP, TEL, SPB, SU, CRM, PK, SLB, NTR, JPM, IRM, ED, COP, BHLB,
- Sold Out: ITW, FOE, LHX, VTRS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,087 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,620 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 62,261 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 32,932 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Allstate Corp (ALL) - 72,241 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Matson Inc (MATX)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.07 and $73.31, with an estimated average price of $65.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 458.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 94,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FireEye Inc by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.001600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.
