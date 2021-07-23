Logo
Campion Asset Management LLC Buys Netstreit Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Campion Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Netstreit Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Viatris Inc, sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Olin Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campion Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Campion Asset Management LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Campion Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campion+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Campion Asset Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 53,863 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
  2. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 140,925 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.55%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 171,885 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 86,139 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.58%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 14,963 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Netstreit Corp (NTST)

Campion Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 31,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Campion Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Campion Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.008200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Campion Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Campion Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Olin Corp (OLN)

Campion Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Campion Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Campion Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Campion Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Campion Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Campion Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Campion Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Campion Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Campion Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Campion Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
