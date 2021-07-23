Logo
Absolute Investment Management Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Ari

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Absolute Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Preferred Bank, sells iShares Gold Trust, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Twist Bioscience Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absolute Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Absolute Investment Management Llc owns 387 stocks with a total value of $66 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ABSOLUTE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/absolute+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ABSOLUTE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 107,316 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.68%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 43,634 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
  3. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 296,539 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 40,622 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.3%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 18,254 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
New Purchase: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $320.188100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Preferred Bank. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $68.99, with an estimated average price of $66.48. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 218.74%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $265.758500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 6,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF by 54181.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.22 and $67.67, with an estimated average price of $65.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 17,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 182.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $46.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.270800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 156.52%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 59 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RH (RH)

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in RH by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $687.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Sold Out: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.51 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.



