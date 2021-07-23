Exos Asset Management LLC Buys CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co, Sells Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, ESM Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: CAHC, SRNG, KVSA, NGAC, DCRN, CVII, LEGA, SPAQ, SPAQ, NSTC, FGNA, QELL, ESM, HERA, NRAC, PSAG, FMIV, LOKM, VGII, KAHC, ACQR, TSPQ, HYAC, HYAC, SPNV, CFVI, TWLV, AMPI, PICC, FTEV, TWNI, PDOT, KCAC, KCAC, STRE, LGV, GXII, SAII, TSIB, SNII, FRXB, GGPI, GSEV, TWNT, TWOA, CENH, FSNB, IPVI, VELOU, FRSG, RCLF, LVRA, WPCA, FRON, CLAA, EBAC, PCT, LIII, RMGC, NKLA, HYLN, APPH, GNOG, PLBY, VIEW, VVNT, CPUH, RMO, ETWO, NUVB, EJFAU, ACII, MBAC, TBCP, GHVI, AUS, ALUS, HZON, SVFA, AHAC, BOWX, JOFF, CPTK, ISOS, RTPY, KURI, SPFR, ITGR, KINZ, LEVI, NUVA, PTC, TEX, CPRI, COVA, EUCR, JWSM.U, LIVN, CGNT, CGNT, ACVA, AGCO, ATVI, ACM, ADS, ARCB, ATKR, BWXT, BAX, BDC, BJRI, BAH, BSX, BYD, EAT, CDK, CDW, CI, CCMP, CWST, CTXS, CTSH, CMCO, CNDT, CNMD, GLW, CR, CMI, CW, DK, XRAY, DBD, DIN, EMN, EA, ESRT, ENR, NVST, PLUS, EQH, EVR, ES, FCN, FAF, FCFS, FISV, FLT, BEN, GPS, LOPE, GES, HEES, HI, HUBB, HUM, 4LRA, IBP, IART, IPG, JBLU, KBR, KSS, KTB, LKQ, MKSI, MA, MTH, MLHR, MUSA, NCR, NTES, NMRK, NWSA, NXGN, NWE, OI, OSK, PH, PATK, PAG, PFE, PCH, PRIM, PHM, QRTEA, RCM, RBC, RHI, ROG, ROL, R, SSNC, FLOW, SANM, SC, SIMO, SITE, STLD, STC, SF, TPR, TFX, TDS, TXT, TKR, TNL, TTEC, VRSN, VRSK, VMW, WRI, WCC, WU, WRK, WWW, XEL, ZBH, ACGL, AXS, AXTA, GSQD, SFL, TROX, OEC, DAN, PGRE, KRNL, ABM, ABT, ACIW, BABA, GOOGL, ABC, AVNS, AVT, EPAY, CNO, CNX, CBT, CHK, CHD, XEC, CMCSA, EHTH, EEFT, EVH, FFIV, FEYE, GLPI, GPN, GTN, LPLA, LRCX, LDOS, MAT, MLCO, MCHP, MU, TAP, MOMO, MNR, NGAB, ON, PSN, POST, RYN, REG, RGEN, QSR, RAAC, RUSHA, HSIC, AOS, LUV, SMCI, TMHC, VEI, VSH, WDC, WSC, NVT, TMAC, VCVC, AIR, ADV, ARE, AMED, ACC, AMAT, ATRC, ATHM, BZUN, BDX, BA, SAM, BLDR, CDNS, CZR, CAT, CC, CVX, CAG, OFC, DHI, DAR, DE, DOV, EQT, EXPO, FND, FCX, GL, HCA, HLAHU, HRI, NGVT, YY, KBH, KFY, LB, LVS, RAMP, MDC, MED, NATI, NEO, NXST, DNOW, OGS, OUT, PPG, PPC, PLNT, RRR, SHAC, SWKS, SONO, TECK, TGNA, TTEK, THS, TRMB, URI, V, WEC, WAT, WERN, WY, KSMT, TBPH, PRGO, TSE, DMYQ.U, MKTW, WPCB, NSTD.U, OGN,
- Added Positions: CTAC, ACIC, PACE, FINM, MAAC, DEH, SVFC, LOKB, MRAC, CRU, GPAC, STWO, STPC, ATAQU, PNTM, SVOK, SPGS.U, SVFB, SSAA, PV, WPCB.U, OMEG, ENPC, HLXA, PRPB, AAC, PSFE, ARVL, BLTS, JWSM, IMPX, TPGY, DLCA, RBAC, KVSC, MOTV, QS, CMLF, LHAA,
- Reduced Positions: SNII.U, LEGAU, CVII.U, ROT, TSPQ.U, CLAA.U, HZAC, VRT, TTCF, UTZ, LPRO, CHPT, CHPT, AHCO, PRCH, SPCE, PAYA, RSI, DKNG, BFLY, LAZR, HIMS, ASZ.U, ACQRU, FSR, BTRS, MP, YAC, MILE, DDMX, DDMX, ETAC, DNMR, VLDR, IIAC, GOEV, WPF, CONX, LCY, SKLZ, DM, GOAC, GRSV, DMTK, VYGG, CRHC, DGNR, AGC, OPEN, AJAX, XL, GSAH, CCIV, DCRB, RTP, SCVX, TEKK, BTWN, IPOF, RXRAU, MDH.U,
- Sold Out: STRE.U, ESM.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, PSAGU, DCRNU, AUS.U, VGII.U, FMIVU, TWLVU, HERAU, LGV.U, PDOT.U, LOKM.U, TWNI.U, FTEV.U, FRXB.U, NRACU, BOAS.U, BRMK, MGY, VRRM, PRPC.U, EOSE, TWNT.U, SRNGU, OSW, FSNB.U, IPVIU, ATMR.U, GPACU, GPACU, LVRAU, FRONU, RCLFU, FINMU, EBACU, RTPYU, LCAHU, LCAHU, CURI, CURI, KAHC.U, LIII.U, ITQRU, RMGCU, RIDE, CFFVU, CFVIU, GGPIU, MBAC.U, ACII.U, GIGGU, VSPR, APSG, CCX, GLEO, AVAN, JWS, AACQ, HEC, BOAC, TBA, PSTH, VGAC, TBCPU, FTOC, LEAP, ACTC, LEV, SSPK, STPK, SEAH, IPOD, DMYD, CENHU, ISOS.U, KURIU, COVAU, ATVCU, THMAU, CCVI.U, FIII, TMAC.U, PICC.U, NVSAU, DGNU, ANAC.U, EQHA.U, SHACU, TZPSU, CTAQU, PNTM.U, OEPWU, FOREU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Exos Asset Management LLC
- CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (CAHC) - 462,126 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG) - 287,794 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA) - 265,192 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC) - 237,990 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1218.29%
- Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC) - 238,586 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23758.60%
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 462,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 287,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.920100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 265,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextGen Acquisition Corp (NGAC)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.939900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 228,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRN)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 194,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
Exos Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 178,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp by 23758.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 238,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp by 1218.29%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 237,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 465.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 121,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marlin Technology Corp (FINM)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Marlin Technology Corp by 296.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 122,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp by 139.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 143,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D8 Holdings Corp (DEH)
Exos Asset Management LLC added to a holding in D8 Holdings Corp by 561.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.948200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 79,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd (STRE.U)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: ESM Acquisition Corp (ESM.U)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ESM Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II (PSAGU)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRNU)
Exos Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.19.
