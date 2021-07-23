Harvey Investment Co Llc Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hubbell Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Ecolab Inc, CSX Corp

- New Purchases: KDP, TGT,
- Added Positions: GOOG, KMX, VRSK, PEP, BDX, HUBB, APH, NDSN, WCN, UNH, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: ANSS, WAB, ST, ECL, FAST, IDXX, MKC, XOM, IEX, MTD, KNX, ZTS, KO, IBM, GE, DCI, BF.A, JPM, DOV, PG, BF.B, ADP, INTC, SYBT, SO, CLX, V,
- Sold Out: CSX, WWD,
For the details of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+investment+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 101,166 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 70,156 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 231,799 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 103,201 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 120,610 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 364,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $259.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2751.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 52.05%. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88. The stock is now traded at around $195.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)
Harvey Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Harvey Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC. Also check out:
1. HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment