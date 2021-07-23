Logo
Harvey Investment Co Llc Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hubbell Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Ecolab Inc, CSX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Harvey Investment Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hubbell Inc, Target Corp, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Ecolab Inc, CSX Corp, Woodward Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harvey Investment Co Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $749 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+investment+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC
  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 101,166 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 70,156 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 231,799 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  4. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 103,201 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 120,610 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 364,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $259.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2751.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 52.05%. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88. The stock is now traded at around $195.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)

Harvey Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Harvey Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC. Also check out:

1. HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC keeps buying
