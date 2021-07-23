Harvey Investment Co Llc Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hubbell Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Ecolab Inc, CSX Corp

New Purchases: KDP, TGT,

KDP, TGT, Added Positions: GOOG, KMX, VRSK, PEP, BDX, HUBB, APH, NDSN, WCN, UNH, GOOGL,

GOOG, KMX, VRSK, PEP, BDX, HUBB, APH, NDSN, WCN, UNH, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: ANSS, WAB, ST, ECL, FAST, IDXX, MKC, XOM, IEX, MTD, KNX, ZTS, KO, IBM, GE, DCI, BF.A, JPM, DOV, PG, BF.B, ADP, INTC, SYBT, SO, CLX, V,

ANSS, WAB, ST, ECL, FAST, IDXX, MKC, XOM, IEX, MTD, KNX, ZTS, KO, IBM, GE, DCI, BF.A, JPM, DOV, PG, BF.B, ADP, INTC, SYBT, SO, CLX, V, Sold Out: CSX, WWD,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hubbell Inc, Target Corp, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Ecolab Inc, CSX Corp, Woodward Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harvey Investment Co Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $749 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+investment+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 101,166 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 70,156 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 231,799 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 103,201 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 120,610 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 364,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $259.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2751.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvey Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 52.05%. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88. The stock is now traded at around $195.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvey Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13.

Harvey Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.