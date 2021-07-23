ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

New Purchases: INTF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 286,335 shares, 17.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 59,453 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 185,777 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 182,923 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 199,591 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.122100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15.