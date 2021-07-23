ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

Investment company ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: INTF,
- Added Positions: FTCS, NOBL, IUSG, IUSV, VTEB, SMDV, TRV, AGCO,
- Reduced Positions: KO, UPS, FGD, AAPL,
- Sold Out: CCEP,
These are the top 5 holdings of ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 286,335 shares, 17.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 59,453 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 185,777 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 182,923 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 199,591 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.122100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15.
