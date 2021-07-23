Altus Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: ICSH, NVDA, IZEA,

Added Positions: VTI, IJH, EEMA, SHM, QQQ, XLV, IGV, FLOT, XLU, SPY, VNLA, BA, MSFT, GOOG, SQ, SCHB,

Reduced Positions: GOOGL, JNJ, VGT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, NVIDIA Corp, IZEA Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Altus Wealth Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 130,786 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 67,673 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 93,312 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 46,859 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,912 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.507300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 33,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IZEA Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.258400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.