Altus Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: ICSH, NVDA, IZEA,
- Added Positions: VTI, IJH, EEMA, SHM, QQQ, XLV, IGV, FLOT, XLU, SPY, VNLA, BA, MSFT, GOOG, SQ, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, JNJ, VGT,
For the details of Altus Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Altus Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 130,786 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 67,673 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 93,312 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 46,859 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,912 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.507300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 33,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IZEA Worldwide Inc (IZEA)
Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IZEA Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.258400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Altus Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Altus Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altus Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altus Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altus Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment