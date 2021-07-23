Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Ecolab Inc, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: ATVI, SOXX, TECL, RTX, IWS, CM, FDX, SPSM, MXIM, FBHS, BNDX, VOE, USHY, SPDW, EMB, VTRS, KFFB, CCI, CLX, BCE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Ecolab Inc, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independence Bank of Kentucky. As of 2021Q2, Independence Bank of Kentucky owns 369 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,659 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,222 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,588 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 76,731 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.63% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 53,690 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.15%

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $443.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.358700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 176.57%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 76,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 79,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 7590.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 117.83%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.791500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Boeing Co by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.05 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7.