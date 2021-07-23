Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Ecolab Inc, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Ecolab Inc, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Independence Bank of Kentucky (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Ecolab Inc, , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independence Bank of Kentucky. As of 2021Q2, Independence Bank of Kentucky owns 369 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Independence Bank of Kentucky's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independence+bank+of+kentucky/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Independence Bank of Kentucky
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,659 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,222 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,588 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 76,731 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.63%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 53,690 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.15%
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $443.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.358700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky initiated holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 176.57%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 76,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 79,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 7590.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 117.83%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.791500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky added to a holding in Boeing Co by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.05 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Independence Bank of Kentucky. Also check out:

1. Independence Bank of Kentucky's Undervalued Stocks
2. Independence Bank of Kentucky's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Independence Bank of Kentucky's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Independence Bank of Kentucky keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider