Petroleum & Resources Corp Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Vulcan Materials Co, APA Corp, The Mosaic Co

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Diamondback Energy Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Newmont Corp, Devon Energy Corp, sells Vulcan Materials Co, APA Corp, The Mosaic Co, HollyFrontier Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petroleum & Resources Corp. As of 2021Q2, Petroleum & Resources Corp owns 56 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,255,130 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 561,191 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 496,526 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 546,500 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 267,985 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%

Petroleum & Resources Corp initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 135,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petroleum & Resources Corp initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petroleum & Resources Corp initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 139.01%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 96,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 441.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 68,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 170,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 117,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 299,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Petroleum & Resources Corp sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.