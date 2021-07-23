Petroleum & Resources Corp Buys Diamondback Energy Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Vulcan Materials Co, APA Corp, The Mosaic Co

- New Purchases: CVE, CNQ, SU,
- Added Positions: FANG, CF, VLO, CVX, NEM, OKE, DVN, APD, MPC,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, VMC, APA, MOS, PXD, OXY, HAL, EOG, STLD, COG, NUE, BKR, MRO, WMB, KMI, PSX,
- Sold Out: HFC,
These are the top 5 holdings of PETROLEUM & RESOURCES CORP
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,255,130 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 561,191 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 496,526 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.
- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 546,500 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 267,985 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
Petroleum & Resources Corp initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 135,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Petroleum & Resources Corp initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Petroleum & Resources Corp initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 139.01%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 96,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 441.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 68,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 170,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 117,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Petroleum & Resources Corp added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 299,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Petroleum & Resources Corp sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.
