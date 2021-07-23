Logo
Adams Express Co Buys FedEx Corp, General Electric Co, Universal Health Services Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Adams Express Co (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, General Electric Co, Universal Health Services Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Nike Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Express Co. As of 2021Q2, Adams Express Co owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADAMS EXPRESS CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+express+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADAMS EXPRESS CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 669,700 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,016,900 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,700 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,300 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 205,300 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Adams Express Co initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Adams Express Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,877,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Adams Express Co initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $152.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 150,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Adams Express Co initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $248.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Adams Express Co initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 127,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Adams Express Co initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 647,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Adams Express Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 147.87%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $308.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 104,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Adams Express Co added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 184.78%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $692.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 39,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Adams Express Co added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 52.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 382,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Adams Express Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.631000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 204,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Adams Express Co added to a holding in Centene Corp by 92.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 259,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Adams Express Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.75%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 322,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.



