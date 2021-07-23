Adams Express Co Buys FedEx Corp, General Electric Co, Universal Health Services Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: FDX, GE, UHS, IQV, NKE, CNP, EL, PWR, OMC, MCO, XLV, FOXA, XLF, MPC, BWA, VLO,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, General Electric Co, Universal Health Services Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Nike Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Express Co. As of 2021Q2, Adams Express Co owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 669,700 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,016,900 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,700 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,300 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% Facebook Inc (FB) - 205,300 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%

Adams Express Co initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $297.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,877,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $160.6, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $152.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 150,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $248.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 127,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 647,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 147.87%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $308.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 104,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 184.78%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $692.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 39,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 52.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 382,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.631000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 204,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co added to a holding in Centene Corp by 92.73%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 259,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.75%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 322,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Adams Express Co sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.