John G Ullman & Associates Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Landec Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

John G Ullman & Associates Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Landec Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Corning, NY, based Investment company John G Ullman & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Tutor Perini Corp, Xerox Holdings Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Landec Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, American Software Inc, Astec Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, John G Ullman & Associates Inc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+g+ullman+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 393,295 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  2. OGE Energy Corp (OGE) - 785,155 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.38%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 390,830 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  4. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 653,613 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  5. Corning Inc (GLW) - 610,198 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
New Purchase: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 269,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $25.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.369700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49. The stock is now traded at around $121.051100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 72.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.824800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 423,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 785,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 69.06%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,122,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 76.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 173,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Gorman-Rupp Co by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $32.83 and $37.32, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 83,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 172.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Landec Corp (LNDC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Sold Out: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $45.98 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Sold Out: Heartland Bancorp (HLAN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Heartland Bancorp. The sale prices were between $92 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $94.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JOHN G ULLMAN & ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider