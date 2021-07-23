John G Ullman & Associates Inc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Landec Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc

New Purchases: TPC, MCFE, EEMV, GXC, OGN,

Corning, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Tutor Perini Corp, Xerox Holdings Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Landec Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, American Software Inc, Astec Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, John G Ullman & Associates Inc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 393,295 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% OGE Energy Corp (OGE) - 785,155 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.38% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 390,830 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 653,613 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Corning Inc (GLW) - 610,198 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 269,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $25.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.369700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49. The stock is now traded at around $121.051100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 72.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.824800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 423,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 785,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 69.06%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,122,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 76.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 173,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Gorman-Rupp Co by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $32.83 and $37.32, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 83,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 172.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Landec Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $45.98 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Heartland Bancorp. The sale prices were between $92 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $94.12.