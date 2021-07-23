Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Americ

New Purchases: XSOE,

Centerville, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, American Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 320,386 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.37% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 161,896 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 87,345 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 95,121 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 247,839 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.821000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 91,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.161400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 320,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.398700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 66,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76.