Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells iShares Gold Trust, Sysco Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , LightPath Technologies Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC. As of 2021Q2, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 131,261 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 211,485 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.75% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 156,221 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.17% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 25,347 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 102,587 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.607100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 37,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $360.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 512.31%. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 26,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in LightPath Technologies Inc by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $2.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,117,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 175.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in LiveXLive Media Inc by 106.26%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $3.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 158,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.839000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.