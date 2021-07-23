Logo
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells iShares Gold Trust, Sysco Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , LightPath Technologies Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC. As of 2021Q2, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/relyea+zuckerberg+hanson+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 131,261 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 211,485 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.75%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 156,221 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.17%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 25,347 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 102,587 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.607100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 37,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $360.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 512.31%. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 26,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LightPath Technologies Inc (LPTH)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in LightPath Technologies Inc by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $2.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,117,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 175.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LiveXLive Media Inc (LIVX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in LiveXLive Media Inc by 106.26%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $3.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 158,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.839000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC. Also check out:

1. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC keeps buying
