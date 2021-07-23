Logo
Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc Buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Itasca, IL, based Investment company Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Cigna Corp, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Prologis Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc. As of 2021Q2, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc owns 321 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/balasa+dinverno+%26+foltz+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 617,592 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 476,340 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 580,658 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 172,771 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,920,712 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.122100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 2,127,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.334000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 192,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $419486.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $242.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 107.68%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 70,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 86.54%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 130.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 94.88%. The purchase prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC. Also check out:

BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's Undervalued Stocks
BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's Top Growth Companies
BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC's High Yield stocks
Stocks that BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC keeps buying
