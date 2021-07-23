Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Emerson Electric Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: SCHD, AZN, IWD, IWF, ADBE, MDLZ, NFLX, NKE, FTEC, ICSH, IVE, TRV, VMW, KHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Emerson Electric Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, iShares Gold Trust, FedEx Corp, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 157 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,272 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,195 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 103,663 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 57,033 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 49,686 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $628.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 312.91%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 28,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.19%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $381.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.