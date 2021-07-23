Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Emerson Electric Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: SCHD, AZN, IWD, IWF, ADBE, MDLZ, NFLX, NKE, FTEC, ICSH, IVE, TRV, VMW, KHC,
- Added Positions: EMR, VUG, XOM, LMT, LMBS, TOTL, CAT, VCSH, VZ, IBM, JPM, IJR, MMP, MSFT, KO, CVX, VTI, HDV, INTC, AMZN, RTX, ZBH, FE, FPE, FBND, MMM, AEP, PANW, PFE, VYM, IEMG, NVDA, MOAT, MRK, KMB, BMY, STZ, LHX, GIS, BIIB, MCD, BWA, SLQD, PFF, GLW, IUSG, DUK, ENB, EPD, DGRO, GE, PEP, CRM, K, ORCL, VIG, CMP, ED, HD, USB, WELL, GILD, D, IJH, HBI, VEEV,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, ABT, FDX, T, TSLA, BSV, MDT, WCC, QQQ, DE, AMAT, V, QCOM, LOW, LH, GLD, AXP, IVW, ADP, AMGN, DVY, XLK, IBB, IJT, FB, AES, UPS, SBUX, SO, NOC, GOOGL, COST, CBU, CSCO, BLK, NSC, FBT, GD, ISTB, CL,
- Sold Out: IAU, FUTY, CTSH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,272 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,195 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 103,663 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 57,033 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 49,686 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio.
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $628.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 312.91%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 28,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.19%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $381.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.
