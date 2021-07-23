Logo
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Emerson Electric Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Emerson Electric Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, iShares Gold Trust, FedEx Corp, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 157 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornell+pochily+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,272 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,195 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  3. Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 103,663 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 57,033 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 49,686 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $628.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 312.91%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 28,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.19%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $381.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.



