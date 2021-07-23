Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Himax Technologies Inc, Embraer SA, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc, Digital Turbine Inc

- New Purchases: HIMX, ERJ, STAA, NWSA, TV, KT, CBD, ING, SSL, TS, SKM, TLT, BCYC, CRL, BCS, TPX, PXD, FTNT, VLUE, XLI, GM, AMG, MET, THC, MTZ, TOL, CNX, SBNY, SNX, WSM, LQD, EMB, FANG, TECH, OSK, NAVI, RBC, SNA, ASIX, ALTA, AOUT, BKEP, CRAI, CLMT, CASA, CELC, CNTY, CHRA, CHS, CCB, BBCP, CCRN, RRD, EVC, ETH, OXI1, GCI, GCO, HAFC, HBIO, HMHC, HBP, III, IIIN, INSE, NOTV, JMP, LEE, MDCA, MVBF, MTW, MFIN, MSB, MCB, MG, MOV, MOXC, ZEUS, OPY, PAVM, PDSB, PZN, QMCO, RRGB, RBNC, RCKY, RUTH, SJT, SESN, SCVL, SBOW, SOLY, TTI, STKS, THRY, TLYS, TMST, TRNS, TZOO, USAK, SLCA, UFI, VRTV, BIOX, GSM, NTP, TGLS, CPLP, DSX, EGLE, GNK, NM,
- Added Positions: ACHC, LPX, ZBRA, XEC, FYX, IJT, IEF, XLF, DBO, IJK, ASML, IJS, XLB, FNX, BNTX, DAC, LVMUY, LOGI, SBSW, SID, CX, TTM, PKX, NXPI, RIO, TX, MT, IBN, BBVA, CRH, ABB, HTHT, HDB, SONY, RYAAY, SQM, PHG, DE, EVR, AMAT, SLM, GNRC, OLN, AEO, JHG,
- Reduced Positions: SMG, ALB, SAM, TGT, TREX, VWDRY, KLAC, LB, NVDA, TTC, WOR,
- Sold Out: CELH, RIOT, APPS, ACRS, SI, KIRK, AVNW, CMBM, VOXX, KOPN, RCM, TTGT, PERI, CLPT, REKR, OEG, HZO, ARCB, SEEL, AXTI, BS50, CTOS, TCS, CMRX, SMED, AOSL, AIRG, GROW, CSTL, FTFT, AP, STRO, BSET, SEED, LE, PAR, CEVA, ARAY, AEYE, BCOV, MESA, RYAM, ANIX, INTZ, ELYS, INOD, ORBC, DZSI, HZN, DMAC, ALPN, AWH, QUMU, QNST, TUSK, GTYH, DGII, STRT, SNDX, 40Y1, LYTS, DRIO, CULP, GMDA, RNWK, ARGX, NICE, MELI, AMED, VIPS, VNET, SHY, DHR, MMYT, TCEHY, EDU, SNPS, XLK, AAPL, CDNS, CTLT, MSCI, CMG, JKS, EEM, ETSY, CHDN, DVA, IDXX, MU, PENN, VIAC, TCBI, TIP, ENPH, MSFT, GGG,
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 15,559 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 41,532 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 15,446 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Danaos Corp (DAC) - 111,103 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 115,785 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.58%
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.982000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 441,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Embraer SA (ERJ)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $12.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 406,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $131.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 37,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 202,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 360,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KT Corp (KT)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in KT Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $13.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 350,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 264.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 132,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 849.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 76,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 63.60%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $542.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 115,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $89.347600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $129.178700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.13 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $60.81.Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58.Sold Out: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8.Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12.Sold Out: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $26.89.
