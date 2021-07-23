Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Himax Technologies Inc, Embraer SA, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc, Digital Turbine Inc

New Purchases: HIMX, ERJ, STAA, NWSA, TV, KT, CBD, ING, SSL, TS, SKM, TLT, BCYC, CRL, BCS, TPX, PXD, FTNT, VLUE, XLI, GM, AMG, MET, THC, MTZ, TOL, CNX, SBNY, SNX, WSM, LQD, EMB, FANG, TECH, OSK, NAVI, RBC, SNA, ASIX, ALTA, AOUT, BKEP, CRAI, CLMT, CASA, CELC, CNTY, CHRA, CHS, CCB, BBCP, CCRN, RRD, EVC, ETH, OXI1, GCI, GCO, HAFC, HBIO, HMHC, HBP, III, IIIN, INSE, NOTV, JMP, LEE, MDCA, MVBF, MTW, MFIN, MSB, MCB, MG, MOV, MOXC, ZEUS, OPY, PAVM, PDSB, PZN, QMCO, RRGB, RBNC, RCKY, RUTH, SJT, SESN, SCVL, SBOW, SOLY, TTI, STKS, THRY, TLYS, TMST, TRNS, TZOO, USAK, SLCA, UFI, VRTV, BIOX, GSM, NTP, TGLS, CPLP, DSX, EGLE, GNK, NM,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Himax Technologies Inc, Embraer SA, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Staar Surgical Co, News Corp, sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey Wright & Associates. As of 2021Q2, Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 281 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 15,559 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 41,532 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 15,446 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Danaos Corp (DAC) - 111,103 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 115,785 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.58%

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.982000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 441,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $12.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 406,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $131.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 37,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 202,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 360,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in KT Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $13.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 350,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 264.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 132,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 849.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 76,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 63.60%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $542.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 115,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $92.83. The stock is now traded at around $89.347600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $129.178700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.13 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $60.81.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $26.89.